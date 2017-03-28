Former LC soccer players sought for alumni game Friday

Former Lamar County High School soccer players are invited to Friday night’s contests with Temple for special alumni recognition and a coed pickup game after the varsity matches.
Soccer action at Trojan Field begins at 5:30 p.m. with the girls match. The Trojans play afterwards at 7:30 p.m.
“This is a time for our graduates to come back and be recognized between games. We may have an alumni game afterwards. It would be like a homecoming for soccer without all the pageantry. In the past 12 years, the program has grown and progressed into something the community can be proud of and I think it would be great to recognize those players from previous years who laid the foundation for the success we have had recently,” Lady Trojan coach Wayne Calvert said.
Former players interested in attending and/ or playing in an alumni game should contact Calvert at 770.358.8641 or e-mail tcalvert@lamar. k12.ga.us.
