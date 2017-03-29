Mr. Edgar Fletcher, III was born in Lamar County, Georgia to the parentage of the late Mr. Edgar Fletcher, Jr. and Mrs. Louise Sullivan Fletcher on April 8, 1948, being the third of eight children. Being reared in a Christian home he joined Rocky Mount at an early age where he learned about Jesus and realized he wanted him for his personal Lord and Savior.
He was educated in the Lamar County School System and was a graduate of the Booker High School Class of 1967.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Christine Fletcher Reid.
He was affectionally known as "Brother.” In 1987 he moved back to Lamar County with his family. He and his wife Tine helped organize the choir at Rocky Mount. He encouraged and convinced everyone to sing. He was persuasive with people until he convinced members who thought they couldn't carry a tune to sing in the choir. The choir traveled and performed at several churches. He enjoyed fishing and feeding wild animals as they traveled through his yard or flew in for a landing. He was a “Fix It Man." His famous words were "He could either fix it or finish tearing it up." Many times it was the latter. "Brothers" passion was talking about taxes of politics. If you got him started talking about either he could get his Red Man chew and his coffee cup and spend all day with you. His brother-in-law Tommy Ellerby got many firsthand experiences. His love for Lamar County was so great that a seven minute trip to town took him one hour. He had to take all the back roads to see who had moved into the county and what crops had been planted by the farmers.
In his early manhood he met and married the love of his life, Miss Earnestine White and together they spent 44 years until death departed them.
Memories of Edgar will forever linger in the hearts of his beloved family which includes a loving wife: Earnestine W. Fletcher of Barnesville, GA; a daughter: Mrs. Monica (Sherman) Maddux of Marietta, GA; three grandchildren: Jasmine, Terrell and Brittany; two great grandchildren: Hudson and Kennedy; God-daughter: Shirley Thompson of Washington, DC; sisters and brothers: Bettye J. Fletcher of Atlanta, GA; James E. Fletcher, Gretchen (Tommy) Ellerby, Darrell (Mary) Fletcher all of Barnesville, GA; Iris M. McGlothen of East Point, GA and Linda Maxine*Zellner of Jonesboro, GA; aunts and uncles; Lucille Ranson of Seaside, CA; J.C. (Martha) Fletcher of East Point, GA; Otis Fletcher of Gainesville, GA; Minnie Grace Cofield of Columbus, OH; Willa Fletcher of Dayton, OH; Teresa Sullivan and Gertrude Pennington of Atlanta, GA; Myrtle Hutchinson of Decatur, GA; Pauline Moore of Forsyth, GA; Will (Mattie Florence) Hogan of Lizella, GA; Sara Ann Tyus of Jackson, GA; Bishop Mark (Alma) Mays of Ohio and Carl (June) Hogan of Forsyth, GA and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends also survive.
Edgar Fletcher, III
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks