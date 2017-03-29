Two Barnesville residents are among over 30 who have been arrested or are still on the run after a ring distributing methamphetamine and other drugs was taken down with multiple busts Wednesday spearheded by the Monroe County sheriff's office.
Assisting with 'Operation No Doze' were The fugitive task force of the U.S. Marshal's Service and the Department of Community Supervision.
The 'Queenpin' of the operation was identified as Jayna Marie Forbus, 38, of Forsyth.
The locals are Richard Kelly, 67, and Erma Lashane McKinnon, 44.
Two locals among those jailed after huge meth bust
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks