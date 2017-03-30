Mrs. Margaret Cole Simmons, age 84, of Barnesville, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017 in a Lamar County Healthcare Facility. A native of Atlanta, Mrs. Simmons was the daughter of the late Mr. Frank William Cole, Sr. and the late Mrs. Cora O’Shields Timbs. She was a Retired Teacher from the Atlanta Public School System, and was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church on Gaskill Street in Southeast Atlanta.
Mrs. Simmons is survived by: Her Sons – Bobby Simmons and David (and Christy) Simmons ; a brother – F.W. Cole, Sr. ; a sister – Florence Pearson ; and 7 Grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Margaret Cole Simmons will be conducted Friday, March 31, 2017 at 2 O’Clock in the Friendship Baptist Church at 687 Gaskill Street, in Southeast Atlanta with the Reverend Bobby Simmons and the Reverend Alan Burns officiating. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Church Cemetery on Ward Lake Road in Ellenwood. Mrs. Simmons will lie-in-state at the church from 12 noon until the funeral hour. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home in Barnesville on Thursday, March 30, 2017 from 7pm until 9pm.
Those who wish may view the Memorial Page and sign the Guestbook online at: www.williamsfh.net
Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of arrangements.
(770) 358-1678