/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Dosha Banks Moore

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Death Notices
Friday, March 31. 2017
Dosha Banks Moore, 93, died March 25, 2017. Born to parents, Raymond Banks and Arcola Smith Banks of Barnesville, Ga. She lived all of her life in Charleston, W.Va.

Mrs. Moore retired from the Charleston Job Corps Center.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willis Bill Moore; daughter, Jacqueline Cintron; son, Max Moore.

Surviving children are Ashton, Madeleine, Marlena, Willis Jr., Duce, and Ruth Ann; grancdhildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granchild.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, April 2, 2017, at Central Community Tabernacle. Viewing  will  begin  at  12:30 p.m. with funeral service starting at 1 p.m. A private family burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. "
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette