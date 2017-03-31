Dosha Banks Moore, 93, died March 25, 2017. Born to parents, Raymond Banks and Arcola Smith Banks of Barnesville, Ga. She lived all of her life in Charleston, W.Va.
Mrs. Moore retired from the Charleston Job Corps Center.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willis Bill Moore; daughter, Jacqueline Cintron; son, Max Moore.
Surviving children are Ashton, Madeleine, Marlena, Willis Jr., Duce, and Ruth Ann; grancdhildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granchild.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, April 2, 2017, at Central Community Tabernacle. Viewing will begin at 12:30 p.m. with funeral service starting at 1 p.m. A private family burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. "