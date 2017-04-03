Vivian Motley Haywood

Mrs. Vivian Louise Motley Haywood, age 94, of Barnesville passed away Friday, March 31, 2017 in a Spalding County Healthcare Facility. She was the daughter of the late Mr. William Henry Motley and the late Mrs. Pearl Miller Motley and was also preceded in death by her son, James Edward Haywood. She was a member of the Barnesville First Baptist Church. Mrs. Haywood was a hairstylist for 62 years and owned her own shop, Vivian’s Beauty Shop.
Survivors include her Daughter- Sandra Haywood Recker of Jackson, GA; 1 Son- Don Haywood of Griffin, GA; 5 Grandchildren- Vincent Russell (& Michelle) of Naples, FL, Kelly Young (& Scott) of Paxton, FL, Lindsey Sudduth (& Rene) of New Orleans, LA, Natalie Haywood of Concord, GA, and Jennifer Brisendine (& Tripp) of Barnesville, GA; 6 Great Grandchildren- Hayley Young, Mya Vivian Young, Daniel Russell, Griffin Brisendine, Claire Brisendine, and Camille Brisendine.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Vivian Haywood will be conducted on Monday, April 3, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home with the Reverend Garth Forster officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family received friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 6- 8 p.m.
Those who wish may view the Memorial page and sign the guestbook online at williamsfh.net
Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of the arrangements: (770) 358-1678.
