Mytrice Conkle Littlejohn

Mrs. Myrtice C. Littlejohn, age 90, of Milner, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017 in a Spalding County Healthcare Facility. Born in Spalding County, she was the daughter of the late Mr. Charlie Conkle and the late Mrs. Lillie Wilson Conkle, and was also preceded in death by her husband, the late Mr. William Garland “Red” Littlejohn; a daughter, Patricia Wiggins; a granddaughter, Jerri “Pug” Dawson; and by several brothers and sisters. Mrs. Littlejohn was a Home Maker and a member of the Milner Baptist Church.
Mrs. Littlejohn is survived by 5 sons – Bennett (& Cherl) Dix of Ava, Missouri, Gary “Dinky” Littlejohn of Augusta, John Robert (& Yvonne) Littlejohn of Locust Grove, Jesse (& Joyce) Littlejohn of Thomaston, and Pete (& Rae) Littlejohn of Barnesville; 2 Daughters – Linda (& Johnny) Merchant of Thomaston and Lena Littlejohn of Thomaston; 2 Brothers – Marion Conkle and Benjamin “Pete” Conkle; 1 Sister – Clovis Small; Several Nieces, Nephews, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, & Great Great Grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Myrtice C. Littlejohn were conducted Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 11 p.m. in the Milner Baptist Church with the Reverend Keith Yelverton officiating. Interment followed in Lamar Memory Gardens. The family received friends at Williams Funeral Home on Friday, March 31, 2017 from 6- 8 p.m.
Those who wish may view the Memorial Page and sign the Guestbook online at: williamsfh.net
Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of arrangements:
(770) 358-1678.
