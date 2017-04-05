Be weather alert today

Barnesville-Lamar County could experience severe weather today. We will use this open thread to advise you of circumstance and assets and encourage local updating from readers in the comments section or on The Herald Gazette Facebook page....
Lamar students are out on Spring break but school systems in surrounding counties cancelled classes due to the threat.
The first round of storms went through about 8 a.m. and brought heavy rain, lightning and scattered but brief power outages. Severe weather is possible all day but storms are most likely during the periods 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.
There was a tornado warning earlier today in the Newnan area and tennis ball size hail has been reported in Georgia and Alabama.
