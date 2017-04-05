/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The Lamar Lady Trojans, who have won 31 consecutive region matches, posed with the Region 5AA trophy Friday after thrashing Temple 10-0. Pictured are (front, l-r) Margaret Henry, Skylar Tallman, Rachel Patterson, Kayleigh Swanson, Jasmine Harpe, Jayla Harpe, Becky Taylor (back, l-r) Tomiyah Alford, Skylar Bedgood, Don’A Traylor, Hailey Hadsell, Ashley Haddock, Caylin Cornelius, Becca Vaughn, Erin Little, Victoria Boland, coach Wayne Calvert and Karen Rock. (Submitted photo)

Updated: Lady Trojans dominate region again

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, April 5. 2017
Updated: 19 hours ago
The LC Lady Trojans took possession of their fourth consecutive region championship trophy Friday following a 10-0 win over the Temple Wildcats at Trojan Field.

The game was ended via GHSA’s mercy rule when LC (10-3, 7-0) scored its 10th goal.

Rachel Patterson paced LC with three goals while Hailey Hadsell added two.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette