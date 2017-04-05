The LC Lady Trojans took possession of their fourth consecutive region championship trophy Friday following a 10-0 win over the Temple Wildcats at Trojan Field.
The game was ended via GHSA’s mercy rule when LC (10-3, 7-0) scored its 10th goal.
Rachel Patterson paced LC with three goals while Hailey Hadsell added two.
The Lamar Lady Trojans, who have won 31 consecutive region matches, posed with the Region 5AA trophy Friday after thrashing Temple 10-0. Pictured are (front, l-r) Margaret Henry, Skylar Tallman, Rachel Patterson, Kayleigh Swanson, Jasmine Harpe, Jayla Harpe, Becky Taylor (back, l-r) Tomiyah Alford, Skylar Bedgood, Don’A Traylor, Hailey Hadsell, Ashley Haddock, Caylin Cornelius, Becca Vaughn, Erin Little, Victoria Boland, coach Wayne Calvert and Karen Rock. (Submitted photo)
