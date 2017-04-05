SPLOST votes cost taxpayers over $17 each

By Walter Geiger
Lamar County voters, a few of them anyway, overwhelmingly approved the six-year extension of the one percent special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) March 21. The vote was 491-84. The total of 579 votes cast amounted to a voter turnout of 5.64%.
SPLOST revenues are expected to be $9.4 million to be split among the county and its municipalities via a formula based on percentage of population.
Elections superintendent Anita Reid and county commission chairman Charles Glass took a look at the costs for holding the election at the request of The Herald Gazette.
A quick estimate revealed the election cost about $10,000 or $17.27 for each ballot cast.
