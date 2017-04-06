Mrs. Charlotte Lorraine Reed age 90, of Barnesville, passed away Monday, April 3, 2017, at her home. Mrs. Reed was born August 22, 1926 in Philadelphia, MS, daughter of the late Van R. and Ada Pearle McKay Jackson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Reed and a granddaughter, Haley Israel. Mrs. Reed was currently the oldest living member of Fredonia Congregational Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Oglethorpe University with a bachelor’s degree in education and had worked for the Clayton County School System. Mrs. Reed enjoyed cooking and gardening and especially loved her roses.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Bill Brown of Barnesville, and Debbie and Jeff Remington of Powder Springs; grandchildren and their spouses, Nick and Brandi Dague of Hollywood, FL, Fala and Scott Israel of Brooks, Steve and Allison Brown of Smyrna, Greg and Rachelle Brown of Owensboro, KY and Whitney Remington of Powder Springs; great-grandchildren, Katelynn, Mariah, Adeline, Deacon, and Madelynn; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 Saturday at Fredonia Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery with Scott Israel officiating.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com