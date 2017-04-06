Mrs. Linda Waller Appleby, age 68, of Barnesville, passed away Monday, April 3, 2017, at her home. Mrs. Appleby was born April 11, 1948 in Honolulu, HI, daughter of the late Lucky and Frances Knight Waller. She is a member of Marvin United Methodist Church in Johnstonville.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Alan Appleby of Barnesville; two daughters and son-in-law, Alana Appleby Salter and Jeremy Salter of Thomaston, and Caitlin Lancaster of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Cade Appleby Lancaster, Blayze Lancaster, Emry Lancaster and Ariella Salter; and several nieces and nephews.
The celebration of life for Mrs. Linda Waller Appleby will be held Thursday at 7:00 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 until 7:00 before the service.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please make a donation to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
