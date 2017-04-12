/Unitedbank
Honey spiral sliced ham

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Food
Wednesday, April 12. 2017
6-7 lb. spiral sliced ham on sale at Giant Mart
1/2 cup dark brown sugar
1/4 cup honey
zest and juice of an orange
2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Mix ingredients. Roll enough aluminum foil to surround ham and place ham in the center. Peel back slices of ham and pour half of glaze over the ham allowing it to sink into the slices. Tightly wrap the ham and place it in a rack in a roasting pan. Fill pan with an inch of water and roast 20 minutes per pound. Raise oven temperature to 400 degrees. Carefully peel the top of the aluminum foil back (don't burn yourself from the steam) and pour the rest of the glaze over the ham. Bake uncovered 15 minutes.
