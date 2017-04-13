It is Holy Week, the time of year when Christians celebrate the crucifixion and subsequent resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Spring begins on March 20, the vernal equinox. Easter has long been observed on the first Sunday after the first full moon of Spring. That is why the date of the Easter observance varies from year to year.
That is the tradition of the dating of Easter but there is evidence of resurrection all around you if you will just look for it.
Resurrection surrounds you if you just look
