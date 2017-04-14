The 13th annual BBQ & Blues Festival takes center stage April 20 with a kick-off party hosted by United Bank.
The event will feature a 16 team cornhole tournament, live music with Diana New, food and drink, raffle tickets and prizes.
Registration for the cornhole tournament begins at 5 p.m. and bags fly at 6 p.m.
BBQ & Blues entertainment will continue Friday with a free concert featuring performances by Master Blaster and the Psychedelic Velvet Band. The music will accompany the annual cooking contests for best sauce, best wings and best desert.
The festival theme will be lived out as an army of volunteers makes ‘The Cook Team the Event’. BBQ competitions will be ongoing throughout the day accompanied by live music, food vendors, a car show and other activities. People’s choice voting will be Saturday morning with 12 samples available for $10.
Contest winners will be announced at the festival’s awards ceremony and prize give-a-way before the event’s closing concert at Ritz Park.
The annual Saturday night concert will feature performances by DJ Nay Nay, Southbound, Dos Blues Guys and two-time Grammy nominated artists Big Mike and the Booty Papas. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with $10 admission.
Cook team applications are still available at barnesville.org/ bbq-and-blues/applications/ and the chamber office. A running list of competing teams is available on the festival’s website along with the cooking competition categories and their payouts. Shirts and tank tops are available at the chamber office for $12; larger than XL are $15.
Applications are also available for KCBS certified judges. For ore information, call the chamber office at 770.358.5884.