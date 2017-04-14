The Jordan Red Jackets come to Trojan Field tonight for soccer matches. The action gets underway with the girls match which kicks off at 5:30 p.m.
It is the final region matchup of the season for the LC teams and critical for the Trojans as a win would propel them into a three-way tie with Callaway and Spencer atop the region. Lamar owns the goal differential tiebreaker with Callaway but the differential is tied with Spencer. All three of the top teams are 1-1 against each other.
Callaway (10-7, 6-2) has completed region play. Lamar (7-8, 5-2) finishes 5AA play tonight. They topped Jordan 5-1 at Jordan on St. Patrick's Day.
Spencer (8-4, 4-2) has two region games remaining with winless Temple (0-15, 0-6).
The Lady Trojans have clinched the region title and will be a #1 seed when the playoffs get underway. They will face the #4 seed from Region 7AA at Trojan Field on April 25.
Tonight's game is a big one for Trojan standout Dawson Davis and his teammates. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
LC soccer teams host Jordan tonight
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks