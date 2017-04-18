By Walter Geiger
Brian Thomas Thompson, 25, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by nine years on probation by Judge Bill Fears Tuesday in Lamar superior court after pleading guilty to one count of first degree vehicular homicide in connection with a Jan. 31, 2015 crash that killed 21-year-old Kara Holland.
Judge Fears sent Thompson to prison after heart-wrenching testimony from the parents of his victim, Julie and Frankie Holland.
Julie Holland was emotional but stoic as she read victim impact statements written by she and her husband.
"We are here to make statements on behalf of Kara, our girl; our only child whose life was taken by a careless act. It's hard to sum up the life of such a beautiful and caring person in such a few words. She was kind, caring and loving," Julie said.
She talked about how Kara loved water and was on a jet ski at nine months of age. Kara was a hunter and outdoors woman. She loved to fish and the beach at Panama City.
"Kara was very competitive at everything she did. She was all or nothing. She gave it her all. She was full of life. She lived every minute of her life to the fullest. She worked in our family business since she was 12," she continued.
Julie remembered how Kara made the family breakfast and called her parents randomly to say 'hello' and 'I love you'. She said she and Frankie had no idea how many lives Kara had impacted until her funeral and visitation.
"It hurts so deeply. It doesn't get any easier. We are supposed to go first. I look at my husband and he looks at me and all we see is pain. It is a struggle. It is hard to get out of bed in the morning. We are crushed. There is no laughter in our home. There is no pitter-patter down the hall," Julie continued.
She said Kara had plans to be a nurse practitioner and anesthetist and worked hard in nursing school.
"Her Daddy was going to walk her down the aisle but there will be no perfect wedding dress; no father-daughter dance. We will never have any grandchildren. We would trade our lives for Kara to be here today," Julie continued. "Our lives are connected to Kara forever. Death changes everything but our souls are tied together. Not even death can break that bond. When our child leaves, what are we supposed to do? Kara was supposed to live. God says that, if we believe in him, we will have everlasting life. And, oh what a life Kara lived."
She then confronted Thompson.
"You were careless. Kara did not have to die. We didn't have to be standing here today. I hope you have learned your lesson and that you will never be able to hurt anyone again. So, Brian, take a good look at us. Take a good look at this family. What do you see? Do you see the pain? The pain is so deep," she said.
"Did you see her lifeless body lying there," Julie asked. Thompson replied only by shaking his head in the negative.
"You don't know what death looks like. Do you remember your statement that Kara was driving that night? It hurts that he said that, your honor," Julie continued.
Her last words indicated she was not fully pleased with the sentence Thompson had agreed to prior to the sentencing hearing. He was originally charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, four counts of DUI (alcohol and drugs) and reckless driving.
"He got a plea bargain. That's exactly what it is, a bargain. He is admitting his guilt today. It will have to be the apology we have never gotten. Yes, he is a young man. With very young boys. They will know their daddy. They will live the good life. But know this. We are stronger now than we have ever been," Julie concluded.
Thompson also elected to make a statement. He said he and his wife Rebecca, who was also in the crash, often encouraged Kara in her school work. He said he enjoyed outings with the Holland family. He said he broke his back in the crash and the pain is a daily reminder of his guilt.
"I am truly sorry. I wish that night had never happened. I carry the guilt with me every day in my heart. I know she was your only child. Now, I've got to serve my time. I know you won't be satisfied but I hope, when I get out, we can have a relationship. Kara had a great future. She had a great road ahead of her. She was part of my heart," Thompson concluded.
"There is nothing I can say to make this any better. As a parent and a grandparent, it breaks my heart," Judge Fears said. He then sentenced Thompson to prison, added a search and specimen clause and ordered him to surrender all firearms.
Prior to the impact statements, assistant district attorney Mark Daniel said Thompson was driving his 2005 Dodge Ram pickup at 89 mph. around a sharp curve on Morgan Dairy Rd. when he crashed at 3:35 a.m. on the fateful night. He said another couple, David Coln and Jessica Bowers, was behind Thompson's truck in another vehicle on the way to a Morgan Dairy Road home.
Coln got up to 70 mph. trying to keep up with Thompson until Bowers ordered him to slow down. They soon saw dust and came upon the carnage at the scene, Daniel said.
"The speed limit there is 45 mph. and, to me, that is too fast for that curve. The truck slid over 500 feet. There were clothes up in a tree. Kara and Rebecca were ejected. Thompson was knocked into the back seat. It was a horrendous night for everybody at the scene," Daniel said.
Thompson, who left the courtroom in handcuffs, underwent blood-alcohol testing some time after the crash. His alcohol level was .085. Georgia's DUI threshold is .080.
89 MPH and drunk! with passengers in his truck,then lie about who was driving. 6 years for the life of a promising young lady.Judge Bill Fears. just how much was that young lady's life worth to you?