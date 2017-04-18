Local law enforcement officers are in the process of serving arrest warrants on a dozen alleged local drug dealers. Arrests were made on Suddeth Road, Gordon Road and Carey J. Buckner St. Tuesday afternoon.
The operation involved LCSO deputies, officers from the Barnesville and Gordon police departments and Narcotics Task Force agents, among others.
Those arrested included (top, l-r) Courtland Akins, Jarvis Akins, Dawn Brown, Edmond Harris (bottom, l-r) Johntavius Harris, Curtis Jackson, Andrickes Roussaw, Dayvauntay Slaughter and Sherman Williams. (Photos: LCSO)
Updated: Drug sweep arrestees listed
