Scott Robert Jewett

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Death Notices
Wednesday, April 19. 2017
Mr. Scott Robert Jewett, age 59 of Barnesville, passed away Friday, April 14, 2017 at his home.

Mr. Jewett was born April 18, 1957. He was preceded in death by his father, LeRoy David Jewett. Mr. Jewett was a Broadcast Engineer with Turner Broadcasting.

Survivors include his wife, Amy Harlin Jewett; children, Alexandra Jewett Allen, Tiffany Jewett Lambert, Meagan Gresham & Colton Jewett; mother, Mary Jewett; brother, sister and a number of grandchildren.

A memorial service for Mr. Scott Robert Jewett will be held Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Haisten McCullough Funeral Home. Rev. Jack Landham will officiate. Friends may visit with the family following the service.

To pay condolences online to the family, please do so at www.haistenmccullough.com.

Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, 1155 Everee Inn Rd. is in charge of arrangements.
