The 13th annual BBQ & Blues Festival returns this weekend with over 25 cook teams, food vendors and live music.
Festivities begin Thursday evening with the annual kick-off party and business after hours event hosted by United Bank. The opening night will feature a 16 team cornhole tournament, live music with Diana New, food and drink, raffle tickets and prizes and opportunities to meet with local businesses and sponsors. Registration for the cornhole tournament begins at 5 p.m. that evening and bags fly at 6 p.m.
Updated: BBQ & Blues kicks off
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks