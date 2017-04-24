The GHSA state soccer playoffs get underway Tuesday with 32 teams, four from each region, advancing to the postseason.
The Lamar Lady Trojans (14-4) are region champs, a #1 seed and ranked #6 in the most recent Eurosports poll. They host Coosa (7-5-0) Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Trojan Field. A win would send LC to round two where they would host the Bleckley County-Berrien County winner May 2.
The Trojans (9-9) are a #2 seed. They host Gordon Central (10-4-1) Wednesday at Trojan Field. Neither team is ranked. First touch is set for 5:30 p.m. A win would propel the Trojans to round two where they would face the Brooks County-Dublin winner May 3.
Admission to playoff games is $7 (set by GHSA) and sports fans are encouraged to support the LC teams in the postseason.
Soccer is a growing sport in the area and multiple other regional teams qualified for the playoffs as well.
LC's Tomiyah Alford (20) and her teammates host Coosa Tuesday in the first round of the GHSA Class AA soccer playoffs. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
