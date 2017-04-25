Mr. Albert “Papa” Leon Chapman, age 70, of Barnesville, passed away Monday, April 24, 2017 in a Bibb County Healthcare Facility. A native of Dalton Ga., Mr. Chapman is survived by his wife, Mrs. Judith “Judy” Chapman and was the Son of the late Mr. William Albert Chapman and the late Mrs. Willie Lou Conley Chapman. Mr. Chapman is also preceded in death by two Brothers, Randy Chapman and Bud Chapman. He was a Maintenance Foreman with Perdue, and was a member of the Baptist faith. Mr. Chapman is survived by: His Wife – Judith “Judy” Chapman of Barnesville; 2 Children – Wanda Jean Tompkins of Barnesville and Terry Lee Chapman (and Tammy) of Barnesville; 3 Grandchildren - Britney Dollar (and Simon), Cody Chapman and Abby Chapman; 2 Brothers - Donnie Chapman (and Libby) and Wayne Chapman; 2 Sisters - Jewel Bloodworth and Lori Hunley (and Hugh) Funeral Services for Mr. Albert “Papa” Leon Chapman will be conducted Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home in Barnesville on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 from 6- 8 p.m. Those who wish may view the Memorial Page and sign the Guestbook online at williamsfh.net . Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of arrangements. (770) 358-1678.
Albert Leon Chapman
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks