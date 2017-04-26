From Chief Craig Cooper:
The Barnesville Police Department will be progressively enforcing laws pertaining to the underage use of golf carts on the public roadways. The operation of a golf cart (low speed vehicle) on the roadway by an unlicensed driver is prohibited by state law and city ordinance.
The driver must have a valid driver’s license, instructional permit, or limited permit to operate a motor vehicle issued under the laws of this state.
The police department is asking for the support of all parents and citizens in this effort, we also ask if you witness these infractions to contact the Barnesville Police Department at (770) 358-1234 Daytime Monday - Friday, (770) 358-1246 Nighttime and weekends, or via email at bpd@cityofbarnesville.com.
Copies of the local golf cart ordinance are available at the Barnesville Police Department or you may request one from the email noted above.
Thank you for your continued support in making our youth, neighborhoods, and streets safe.
