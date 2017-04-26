The Gordon State College Chorus will perform a concert for the Fifth Sunday worship service at First United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 30. It is free to the public and all are welcome.
The choir’s repertoire is varied, ranging from classical to popular, gospel and world music. Selections for the concert on April 30 include: Throw Open the Shutters by Amy Bernon, Mozart’s Ave Verum Corpus, two African-American spirituals, Soonah Will Be Done and Little David Play on Your Harp, arranged by Jennifer Durham, A Parting Blessing by Jerome Williams, The Lord Bless You and Keep You by Peter Lutkin and Hallelujah, Get Happy! arranged by Greg Gilpin.
The Gordon State College Chorus, under the direction of Joan Thomas, will be accompanied by Jennifer Durham and Janette Camantigue.
For more information, contact FUMC at 770-358-1494
