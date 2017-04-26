/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Ryan Klesko to be at Women's Clubhouse Thursday

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, April 26. 2017
Former Atlanta Braves first baseman Ryan Klesko will be the featured speaker for the Barnesville-Lamar Community Foundation as they celebrate their 10-year anniversary with a free event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Thursday, April 27. The venue has changed to the Women's Clubhouse on Stafford Avenue near Gordondue to forecasts for inclement weather. Participants can park at the Women's Center, the Alumni House or Summer's Field. Golf carts will transport attendees to the event as needed.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette