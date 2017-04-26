Ryan Klesko to be at Women's Clubhouse Thursday

Former Atlanta Braves first baseman Ryan Klesko will be the featured speaker for the Barnesville-Lamar Community Foundation as they celebrate their 10-year anniversary with a free event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Thursday, April 27. The venue has changed to the Women's Clubhouse on Stafford Avenue near Gordondue to forecasts for inclement weather. Participants can park at the Women's Center, the Alumni House or Summer's Field. Golf carts will transport attendees to the event as needed.
