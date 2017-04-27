Mrs. Dotsy Burnette, age 85, of Barnesville, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017, at her home. Mrs. Burnette was born January 30, 1932 in Cherokee County Georgia. She was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. She was retired from Duckhead.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Raymond Cleonis Burnette of Barnesville; sister-in-law, Lynne Burnette of Barnesville; nephew, Chet Burnette of Hampton; nieces, Lynne Alverson of Rock Mart and Krystal Satterfield (Jimmy) of Barnesville; five great nieces and one great nephew, Baileigh Baker, Brooklyn Baker, Kayla Blair, Ashley Deems, Cassie Holbert, and Cody Satterfield; three great-great nieces, Savannah Blair, Jordon Blair and Aria Blair.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 Wednesday at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Ralph Dailey and Rev. Jeff Morgan officiating. Interment will be at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery at 1:30. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 10:00 until 11:00.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com