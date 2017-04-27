/Unitedbank
Dotsy Burnette

Walter Geiger
in Death Notices
Thursday, April 27. 2017
Mrs. Dotsy Burnette, age 85, of Barnesville, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017, at her home. Mrs. Burnette was born January 30, 1932 in Cherokee County Georgia. She was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. She was retired from Duckhead.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Raymond Cleonis Burnette of Barnesville; sister-in-law, Lynne Burnette of Barnesville; nephew, Chet Burnette of Hampton; nieces, Lynne Alverson of Rock Mart and Krystal Satterfield (Jimmy) of Barnesville; five great nieces and one great nephew, Baileigh Baker, Brooklyn Baker, Kayla Blair, Ashley Deems, Cassie Holbert, and Cody Satterfield; three great-great nieces, Savannah Blair, Jordon Blair and Aria Blair.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 Wednesday at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Ralph Dailey and Rev. Jeff Morgan officiating. Interment will be at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery at 1:30. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 10:00 until 11:00.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com
