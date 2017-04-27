Mr. Shedrick Eugene Cooper, age 87, of Barnesville, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the home of his niece and caregiver. He was the son of the late Mr. Joseph Terrell Cooper, Sr. and the late Mrs. Fannie Moore Copper. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie Cooper and 3 brothers- Joe Terrell Cooper, Jr., Orman Emory Cooper, and Delano Wayne Cooper. Mr. Cooper retired from the Navy after serving for 33 years, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Barnesville. Mr. Cooper is survived by his 2 Sisters- Ivelyn Cooper Ogletree and Yvonne Cooper Melvin (and Harvey), both from Barnesville, Georgia; 1 Brother- Billy Gary Cooper (and Antigone) of Virginia; Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews also survive.
Funeral Services for Mr. Shedrick Eugene Cooper will be conducted Friday, April 28 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home with the Chaplain Robby Kerr officiating. Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home in Barnesville on Thursday, April 27 from 6- 8 p.m.
Those who wish may view the Memorial Page and sign the Guestbook online at williamsfh.net
Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of arrangements.
(770) 358-1678
