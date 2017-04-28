/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Relay for Life is tonight

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, April 28. 2017
Relay for Life returns to Summers Field Park this Friday and volunteers had raised $4,314 of their $19,500 Monday to help fund cancer research and patient care programs.

The event will take place from 6-11 p.m. April 28 and begin with the survivor’s lap celebrating those who have been affected by cancer.

Cancer survivors along with those who have been diagnosed with cancer will gather together for the crowd to cheer on before the survivors lap. The caregivers lap will follow allowing caregivers to walk with the person they’ve supported.

Team registration is ongoing and relay items such as luminary forms, sponsorship information, signup sheets, donation sheets and donation canisters are available at the health department. Each team is encouraged to set up a booth for the night of Relay supporting this year’s theme, ‘AARRGGHHH you ready for a cure?’

Any team planning on grilling or cooking items that night should inform Relay coordinators to ensure a good location for food access.

Some ideas for food items include cotton candy, candied apples, cookies, cakes, drinks, grilled food items, nachos and chips. Teams can join the Lamar Relay online at relayforlife.org/ LamarGA and team supplies can be found at the health department.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette