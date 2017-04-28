Relay for Life returns to Summers Field Park this Friday and volunteers had raised $4,314 of their $19,500 Monday to help fund cancer research and patient care programs.
The event will take place from 6-11 p.m. April 28 and begin with the survivor’s lap celebrating those who have been affected by cancer.
Cancer survivors along with those who have been diagnosed with cancer will gather together for the crowd to cheer on before the survivors lap. The caregivers lap will follow allowing caregivers to walk with the person they’ve supported.
Relay for Life is tonight
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks