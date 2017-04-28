/Unitedbank
Eugene “Pete” Blackmon

Walter Geiger
Friday, April 28. 2017
Mr. Eugene “Pete” Blackmon, age 91, of Barnesville, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2017 in a Spalding County Healthcare Facility. A native of Upson County, Mr. Blackmon lived in Barnesville for most of his life. He was the son of the late Mr. Jake Blackmon and the late Mrs. Maggie Waldrop Blackmon, and was also preceded in death by his wife, the late Mrs. Sybil Christine Gulledge Blackmon. Mr. Blackmon was a WWII veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He was retired as a Machinist from Continental Tire Company after 21 years.

Mr. Blackmon is survived by: 3 Children – Bobby (& Mary Frances) Blackmon, Cheryl (& Bobby) Zellner, & Tony (& Cheryl) Blackmon ;  9 Grandchildren – Tim (& Kathy) Zellner, Derek (& Jennifer) Zellner, Kris Zellner, Jeff Blackmon, Brandy (& Kevin) Messer, Daniel (& Devin) Blackmon, Amanda (& James) Zarosky, Melody (& James) Roscoe, & Scottie (& Amber) Blackmon ; 27 Great Grandchildren, & 2 Great Great Grandchildren ; and a very special family friend – Edna Ellington.

Funeral Services for Mr. Eugene “Pete” Blackmon will be conducted Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 3 O’Clock in the Calvary Baptist Church with the Reverend Allen Newman and the Reverend Ian Bowers officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 1:00pm until the service hour at the Calvary Baptist Church.

Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of arrangements.
(770) 358-1678
