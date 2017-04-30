The Board of Regents voted April 18 to raise tuition at all University System of Georgia schools by two percent.
Full time student tuition for a semester at Gordon State College in Barnesville will cost $1,532 this fall compared to $1,423 in 2012. This is a jump of eight percent.
Chancellor Steve Wrigley said the average tuition increase has been 2.2 percent per year. “We still remain a good bargain,” Wrigley said.
“The University System of Georgia is committed to providing students an affordable, accessible and high quality college education,” said Shelley Nickel, executive vice chancellor for strategy and fiscal affairs. “Across the University System, we are working together to help make college affordable with the ultimate goal of student success.” She is a former interim president of Gordon.
Tuition hike to hit Gordon students
