Julia Holloway Worthy
Julia Holloway Worthy, age 88, of Barnesville passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The family may be contacted at her residence. The funeral service was held Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m. at the Whites Chapel CME Church of Lamar County. Interment followed the service in the Greenwood Cemetery. Rev. Lafaye Cooksey was pastor and Rev. Randy King led the Eulogy. Bentley’s Funeral Home of Barnesville was in charge of all professional services.
Mrs. Worthy is survived by three children: Charles Worthy (Annette) of Florida; Theresa Jones (John) and Cheryl Pickett (Tony) all of Atlanta; six grandchildren: Jonathan Jones, Partrice
Worthy, Jason Jones, Alexandria Worthy, Reid Pickett and Theron Pickett; three great-grandchildren: Jonathan Jones, Jr., Ryan Jones and Riley Jones; one sister, Edna Crawford of Barnesville; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss her dearly.
