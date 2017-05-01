Robert James Wallace “Bull”
Robert James Wallace “Bull,” age 60, of Barnesville passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017. The family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Dorothy K. Wallace at 219 Warner Road. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3 at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. David Black is pastor and Rev. Curtis Taylor will officiate. Bentley and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all professional services.
Mr. Wallace is survived by six children: Derrico Gooden (Valencia) of Jonesboro; April Johnson (James) of Stone Mountain; Lakeitha Tumipseed (Robert) of Griffin; Shinica Wallace (Kenyetta) of Union City,; Telynica McCullum (Devin) of Marietta; Justin Wallace (Amber) of Bamesville; 13 grandchildren; four sisters: Dorothy K Wallace (Anderson) of Bamesville; Annie Ruth Wallace of Griffin; Mattie G Drake (John) and Daisy Barkley (Jesse) all of Bamesville; sisters and brothers-in-law; Alice Hickmon, Michael Gooden, Lisa Gooden and Carol Colquitt (Keith) all of Bamesville; aunts; Maggie P. Barron and Annie A. Warner of Bamesville; Jeanette White of Griffin; uncle, J. C. Wallace of Bamesville; a host of other relatives and friends that will miss him dearly.
