Jessie Mae Blackmon Wilson went to be with the lord on April 24, 2017. She was born to the late B. J. and Jessie Pearl Blackmon on December 25, 1925 in Milner. She was affectionately known as Granny.
At an early age, Jessie Mae found the Lord. She was dedicated to her church and faithfully served as a member of the Mother's Board.
Jessie Mae was united in holy matrimony to Woodrow Wilson. Their union was blessed with five children. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings and a son, Willie James Blackmon. Jessie Mae loved fishing, watching wrestling on television, working in her yard and completing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed life and enjoyed her children and grandchildren.
Jessie Mae leaves to cherish her wonderful memories four children: Geneva Lawrence of Milner, Robert Wilson of Marietta, Virginia Wilson of Barnesville and Kenneth Wilson, Sr. (Ladeidre), of Griffin; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; five great, great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins who will all miss her dearly.
Jessie Mae Blackmon Wilson
