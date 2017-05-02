Mr. Richard Wayne English, age 76 of Milner, Georgia passed away on Monday, May 1, 2017 at his residence.
Visitation for Richard Wayne English will be on Thursday, May 4, 2017 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Rock Springs Church. Following the visitation, a service will be held in the church at 3:00 pm. Dr. Benny Tate will officiate. Interment will follow in Rock Springs Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Rock Springs Church.
Richard Wayne English
