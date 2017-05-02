/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Lamar's Skylar Bedgood (18) and her Lady Trojan teammates host the Berrien County Lady Rebels in the second round of the playoffs today at 5:30 p.m. at Trojan Field (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Lady Trojans advance to round three

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Tuesday, May 2. 2017
Updated: 13 hours ago
The LC Lady Trojans (16-4) defeated the Berrien County Lady Rebels (15-4-1) in the Sweet 16 round of the state Class AA soccer playoffs Tuesday night at Trojan Field. The final was 4-1. Hailey Hadsell and Tomiyah Alford each had two goals for LC

LC advanced to the second round with a 3-0 win over Coosa here April 25. They will play Harlem (18-1-1) Friday. A coin toss will determine the home team as both are #1 seeds.

Other area soccer teams still alive and their second round opponents: (Girls play Tuesday. Boys play Wednesday)

GIRLS:

Sonoraville (15-3) at Pike County (10-4-1); Pike advances with 1-0 win.

North Oconee (13-4) at Spalding (18-0); Spalding advances with a 1-0 win.

Mary Persons (10-7-1) at St. Pius (17-1-1). Correction: This game will be played Wednesday.

BOYS:

Calhoun (13-4-1) at Pike County (10-5-1).

Upson-Lee (15-3) at Oconee County (15-3-1).

Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette