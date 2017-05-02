The LC Lady Trojans (16-4) defeated the Berrien County Lady Rebels (15-4-1) in the Sweet 16 round of the state Class AA soccer playoffs Tuesday night at Trojan Field. The final was 4-1. Hailey Hadsell and Tomiyah Alford each had two goals for LC
LC advanced to the second round with a 3-0 win over Coosa here April 25. They will play Harlem (18-1-1) Friday. A coin toss will determine the home team as both are #1 seeds.
Lamar's Skylar Bedgood (18) and her Lady Trojan teammates host the Berrien County Lady Rebels in the second round of the playoffs today at 5:30 p.m. at Trojan Field (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Lady Trojans advance to round three
