Lamar's Skylar Bedgood (18) and her Lady Trojan teammates host the Berrien County Lady Rebels in the second round of the playoffs today at 5:30 p.m. at Trojan Field (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Lady Trojans in Sweet 16 tonight

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, May 2. 2017
The LC Lady Trojans (15-4) play host to the Berrien County Lady Rebels (15-3-1) in the Sweet 16 round of the state Class AA soccer playoffs tonight at Trojan Field. First touch is set for 5:30 p.m.

LC advanced to the second round with a 3-0 win over Coosa here April 25.

The Lady Rebels, a #3 seed from Region 1AA, advanced with a 2-1 first round win over Bleckley County in a mild upset last week. The victory was their eighth straight after a 7-3-1 start. The two teams have faced no common opponents this season.

Other area soccer teams still alive and their second round opponents: (Girls play Tuesday. Boys play Wednesday)

GIRLS:

Sonoraville (15-3) at Pike County (10-4-1).

North Oconee (13-4) at Spalding (18-0).

Mary Persons (10-7-1) at St. Pius (17-1-1).

BOYS:

Calhoun (13-4-1) at Pike County (10-5-1).

Upson-Lee (15-3) at Oconee County (15-3-1).

