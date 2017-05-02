Lady Trojans in Sweet 16 tonight

The LC Lady Trojans (15-4) play host to the Berrien County Lady Rebels (15-3-1) in the Sweet 16 round of the state Class AA soccer playoffs tonight at Trojan Field. First touch is set for 5:30 p.m.
LC advanced to the second round with a 3-0 win over Coosa here April 25.
The Lady Rebels, a #3 seed from Region 1AA, advanced with a 2-1 first round win over Bleckley County in a mild upset last week. The victory was their eighth straight after a 7-3-1 start. The two teams have faced no common opponents this season.
Lamar's Skylar Bedgood (18) and her Lady Trojan teammates host the Berrien County Lady Rebels in the second round of the playoffs today at 5:30 p.m. at Trojan Field (Photo: Walter Geiger)
