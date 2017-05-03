he National Day of Prayer will be observed locally Thursday, May 4 at the Christian Family Life Center of First Baptist Church from 12:10 to 12:40 p.m.
This year’s program will include Greg Burrell, minister of music at First Baptist Church of Barnesville, who will lead hymns and the National Anthem; pre-service and post-service music by the Lamar County High School Concert Band under the direction of Ancheyl Green; a welcome by Craig Ogletree, pastor of Greater Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church; the Responsive Reading by John Cox, music minister of the First United Methodist Church; a Prayer of Confession by Tom McElroy, pastor of First United Methodist Church; NDP Devotional by Kevin Thomas, pastor of Church of the Nazarene; a Prayer for the Nation by Henry Johnson, associate pastor of East Mt. Sinai Baptist Church; and the Benediction by Garth Forster, pastor of First Baptist Church of Barnesville.
The accompanist for the service will be Carson Selph and Norma Greenwood will sing “God Bless America.”
The Lamar County representative will be Joe Bostwick, mayor of Milner. Presenting the Colors will be the LCHS ROTCunder the direction of Major Paul Stinson. A pledge to the U.S. Flag will be led by Dr. Jute Wilson, superintendent of Lamar County schools. A pledge to the Christian Flag will be led by Dr. Jeffery Morgan, pastor of Antioch Baptist Church.
The 2017 National Day of Prayer theme is “For your great name’s sake! Hear us … forgive us … heal us,” based on Daniel 9:19 which says, “O Lord, listen! O Lord, forgive! O Lord, hear and act! For your sake, O my God …” Lunch will be available at 12:40 p.m. for a $1 donation.
National Day of Prayer is Thursday
