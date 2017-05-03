The Barnesville Farmers Market will reopen this Thursday at 9 a.m. on Thomaston Street across from United Bank. The market is held annually on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May through October and features a variety of fresh produce from local farmers.
Farmers Markets are a community experience where community members can come together and meet neighbors, friends and farmers.
Shoppers have the opportunity to buy fresh food in bulk at the height of the season where they may choose to preserve or freeze the food for later when the product otherwise would be more expensive, hard to find, or of lower quality.
The market also gives shoppers the advantage of having more of their dollar stay within the community.
Barnesville’s Farmers Market is one of many around the nation that strives to benefit local communities. Farmers Markets benefit both local communities and nation-wide agricultural communities by preserving America’s rural livelihoods and farmlands, stimulating local economies, increasing access to fresh, nutritious food, supporting healthy communities and promoting sustainability.
The cost to be a vendor at the Barnesville Farmers Market is $5 a week. Vendors who set up for five consecutive weeks will have the opportunity to set up for free on the sixth week.
For more information about becoming a vendor contact the Barnesville-Lamar County Chamber of Commerce at 770-358- 5884.
Farmer's Mkt. opens for season Thursday
