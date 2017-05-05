/Unitedbank
/Eedition
LC's Hailey Hadsell (right) will lead her team not Elite 8 action at Harlem High School in Augusta this afternoon.

Lady Trojans in Elite 8 tonight

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, May 5. 2017
The LC Lady Trojans (16-4) travel to the Augusta area this afternoon to take on the Harlem Lady Bulldogs (18-1-1) in the Elite 8 round of the GHSA Class AA soccer playoffs. First touch is set for 5:30 p.m.

Harlem advanced with a 5-1 win over Swainsboro in round one and a 6-3 victory over Elbert County in round two.

The Lady Trojans go into the match ranked #5 in the Eurosports top 10. Harlem is ranked #6. Should they advance, LC will face the winner of tonight's battle between #1 St. Vincent's and #3 Model in the Final 4.

Only two other area teams, both girls squads, remain alive in postseason play.

In Class AAA, #7 Pike County (11-4-1) hosts #1 Westminster (17-1-1).

In Class AAAA, #5 Spalding (19-0-0) goes to #1 Marist (14-3-1).
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette