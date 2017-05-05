The LC Lady Trojans (16-4) travel to the Augusta area this afternoon to take on the Harlem Lady Bulldogs (18-1-1) in the Elite 8 round of the GHSA Class AA soccer playoffs. First touch is set for 5:30 p.m.
Harlem advanced with a 5-1 win over Swainsboro in round one and a 6-3 victory over Elbert County in round two.
The Lady Trojans go into the match ranked #5 in the Eurosports top 10. Harlem is ranked #6. Should they advance, LC will face the winner of tonight's battle between #1 St. Vincent's and #3 Model in the Final 4.
LC's Hailey Hadsell (right) will lead her team not Elite 8 action at Harlem High School in Augusta this afternoon.
Lady Trojans in Elite 8 tonight
