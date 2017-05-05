/Unitedbank
Cinco de Mayo Salsa

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Food
Friday, May 5. 2017
With tomatoes and onions on sale this week at Giant Mart, fire up the taste buds for this favorite Salsa.

1 1/2 pounds tomatoes, diced
1/2 cup finely diced onion
1 jalapeno chile peppers, seeded and minced
2 tablespoons lime juice
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
1 pinch cayenne pepper, or more to taste
1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
1 pinch white sugar
2 tablespoons minced fresh mint leaves
1/2 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped salt to taste

Drain tomatoes in a strainer for 15 minutes. Combine tomatoes, onion, jalapeño pepper in a large bowl. Pour lime juice over the top. Stir in oregano, cayenne pepper, salt, sugar, mint, and cilantro. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Season with salt to taste.
