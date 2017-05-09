A 1:30 a.m. fire killed a man and completely destroyed a residence at 6565 Hwy. 19 South in Upson County Tuesday.
Larry 'Goat' Brown told responding deputies that his roommate, 74-year-old Ronald Carpenter, smelled smoke and alerted him to the fire. Brown got out of the home. Carpenter did not. He died at the scene, according to Upson sheriff Dan Kilgore.
Carpenter's body was taken to the state crime lab for autopsy, Kilgore said.
The scene of Tuesday's fatal fire. (UCSO photo).
