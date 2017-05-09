/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The scene of Tuesday's fatal fire. (UCSO photo).

Updated: Overnight fire kills Upson man

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Tuesday, May 9. 2017
Updated: 11 hours ago
A 1:30 a.m. fire killed a man and completely destroyed a residence at 6565 Hwy. 19 South in Upson County Tuesday.

Larry 'Goat' Brown told responding deputies that his roommate, 74-year-old Ronald Carpenter, smelled smoke and alerted him to the fire. Brown got out of the home. Carpenter did not. He died at the scene, according to Upson sheriff Dan Kilgore.

Carpenter's body was taken to the state crime lab for autopsy, Kilgore said.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette