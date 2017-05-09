/Unitedbank
Lamar County’s Tomiyah Alford (20) scored the first goal of Friday night’s Elite 8 win over Harlem in Augusta. The Lady Trojans prevailed 3-1 and host St. Vincent’s of Savannah in Final Four action today at Trojan Field. First touch is set for 6 p.m. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Lady Trojans in final four tonight

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, May 9. 2017
Updated: 3 hours ago
Having put together the best season in school history, the LC Lady Trojans (17-4) host the St. Vincent’s Saints (16-1) in the final four round of the GHSA Class AA soccer playoffs today.

UPDATE: St. Vincent's star Sarah Stewart scored all five goals as her team eliminated the Lady Trojans 5-0.

St. Vincent’s, of Savannah, is ranked #1 in the Eurosports Top 10 poll that was released Monday. LC is ranked #3.

The winner of tonight’s match will move on to the state title game this weekend and face the winner of today’s match between #2 Social Circle (10-6-2) and #4 East Laurens (18-2-1).

The winner of that game will host the final.

St. Vincent’s lone loss was a 5-3 decision to Hoover High of Alabama, the #6 team in Alabama’s largest classification. LC and St. Vincent’s have faced no common opponents this season.
Lamar moved into the final four with a 3-1 win over the Harlem Lady Bulldogs (18-2-1).

Hailey Hadsell knocked in two goals for LC while Tomiyah Alford had one. Keeper Ashley Haddock had a stellar save on a Harlem penalty kick that arose from a questionable call in the box to help LC advance.

The Saints are on a six-game winning streak and have outscored opponents 120-15 this season.

The Lady Trojans have won nine of their last 10 and outscored opponents 101-26.
