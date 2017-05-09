Having put together the best season in school history, the LC Lady Trojans (17-4) host the St. Vincent’s Saints (16-1) in the final four round of the GHSA Class AA soccer playoffs today.
UPDATE: St. Vincent's star Sarah Stewart scored all five goals as her team eliminated the Lady Trojans 5-0.
St. Vincent’s, of Savannah, is ranked #1 in the Eurosports Top 10 poll that was released Monday. LC is ranked #3.
The winner of tonight’s match will move on to the state title game this weekend and face the winner of today’s match between #2 Social Circle (10-6-2) and #4 East Laurens (18-2-1).
Lamar County’s Tomiyah Alford (20) scored the first goal of Friday night’s Elite 8 win over Harlem in Augusta. The Lady Trojans prevailed 3-1 and host St. Vincent’s of Savannah in Final Four action today at Trojan Field. First touch is set for 6 p.m. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
