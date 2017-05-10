/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The Monroe County Reporter created this map of the area where Williams' car and body were found off Klopfer Rd.

Williams autopsy is today

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, May 10. 2017
An autopsy on Lori Williams is scheduled for today at the state crime lab in Atlanta.

Williams' body was found Monday afternoon in a remote area of southern Monroe County. She had been missing since May 2.

Sheriff Brad White said Monroe County coroner Joey Proctor and Monroe investigators are monitoring the autopsy.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette