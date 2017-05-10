Williams autopsy is today

An autopsy on Lori Williams is scheduled for today at the state crime lab in Atlanta.
Williams' body was found Monday afternoon in a remote area of southern Monroe County. She had been missing since May 2.
Sheriff Brad White said Monroe County coroner Joey Proctor and Monroe investigators are monitoring the autopsy.
The Monroe County Reporter created this map of the area where Williams' car and body were found off Klopfer Rd.
