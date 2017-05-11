Mrs. Evelyn Padgett Quaile, age 84 of Milner, Georgia passed away Monday, May 8, 2017 at her residence.
She was born in Copperhill, Tennessee on October 1, 1932. Mrs. Quaile was preceded in death by her parents William Nelson Padgett and Cora Voyles Padgett.; husband Donald Quaile; sons Richard Allen Quaile and Timothy Dawn; brother’s Loyd Padgett, Eugene Padgett, Jack Padgett and Ray Padgett; sister’s Blanche Henderson, Ruby Walker and Jane McAbee.
Mrs. Quaile was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was also a talented artist and loved by everyone and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her son’s William Steve Quaile and his wife Vicky of Dallas, North Carolina, Ronald Anthony Quaile and his wife Cathy of Milner, Christopher Donald Quaile and his wife Amy of Yatesville; daughter Lisa Evelyn Clark and her husband Rick of North Augusta, South Carolina; grandchildren Billy Quaile, David Holt, Marvin Holt, Jessica Anastasia Quaile, Matthew Marquard and Crystal Brown; sister’s Elsa Robinson, Eunave and her husband Bud Hensley, Dorothy and her husband George Hardin, Lucille Bouldin, Joyce Gray and Judy Mitchem. She is also survived by several great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be conducted at Milner Baptist Church Cemetery in Milner, GA on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 1:00 pm. Reverend Dr. Kenneth Ross will officiate.