A huge throng of parents, family members and well-wishers was on hand at Gordon State College on a beautiful Spring morning Friday for commencement exercises on Lambdin Green. New this year were decorated mortarboards after the college relaxed its rules regarding them.
The commencement address was delivered by Dr. Tommy Hopkins of Griffin, chairman of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.
Photos: Walter Geiger
Caps, gowns and smiles at GSC graduation
