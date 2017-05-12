/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Photos: Walter Geiger

Caps, gowns and smiles at GSC graduation

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, May 12. 2017
A huge throng of parents, family members and well-wishers was on hand at Gordon State College on a beautiful Spring morning Friday for commencement exercises on Lambdin Green. New this year were decorated mortarboards after the college relaxed its rules regarding them.

The commencement address was delivered by Dr. Tommy Hopkins of Griffin, chairman of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette