Retired assistant fire chief Mary Duffee.

Ride for Mary is Saturday

Posted by
Walter Geiger
Friday, May 12. 2017
The Blue Knights of Georgia motorcycle club will host a benefit ride for retired firefighter Mary Duffee this Saturday, May 13, to help with medical expenses from her ongoing battle with colon cancer.

Duffee served Lamar for nearly 31 years until her retirement from the county fire department as assistant chief in 2011.

The Ride for Mary will begin at station 1 on Hwy. 36 West and end at Milner City Park. Registration for the ride begins at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m.
