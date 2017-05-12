/Unitedbank
Movie at Ritz postponed

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Friday, May 12. 2017
The showing of 'Moana' scheduled for tonight at Ritz Park has been postponed until June 9 due to the threat of inclement weather.
