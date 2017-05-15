Arthur Hurst English III was born October 21, 1926, in Barnesville, Georgia, to A.H. English Jr. and Kathleen Williams English. His family moved to Atlanta during the Great Depression. Arthur grew up in and around his father’s and grandfather’s businesses where he learned the business skills that would serve him so well throughout his life.
In 1974, Arthur married Shanna McNaughton English, to whom he would remain married for the remainder of his life. In 1975, their first son, Arthur Hurst English IV, was born; followed in 1977 by the birth of their second son, John McNaughton English Sr. Arthur retired from the mercantile business in 1975 when he took over the family farm upon the death of his father. Arthur moved his family back to Barnesville that year, and devoted himself to his new family and farm. Arthur spent the next 40 or so years raising his family and enjoying the outdoors. He was a shrewd businessman, an excellent provider and was fiercely loyal to his wife, children and grandchildren. He passed peacefully at the age of 90, in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 42 years, Shanna McNaughton English, two sons, A.H. “Brutz” English IV and John McNaughton English Sr., five grandchildren, Nicholas Hopper Ayers, John McNaughton English Jr., Kathleen Marie English, Leia Madelene English, and Cleo Brooke English, his brother and sister-in-law, John W. English and Mary Alice English, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Garth Forster officiating.
Services were arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel.