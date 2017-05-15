Ms. Edwina Gail Shannon, age 78 of Barnesville, Georgia passed away on Monday, May 15, 2017 at Brightmoor Hospice.
Ms. Edwina Shannon was born July 17, 1938 in Catlettsburg, KY. She is preceded in death by parents, Virgil E. Shannon and Helen B. Cole Shannon. Ms. Shannon was a veteran of the United States Airforce. She worked in the Compliance Department with the federal government as a Mine Compliance Officer. Ms. Shannon loved to spend time with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Mangold, Leslie Carol Pitts, John David Pitts and Brian Shannon Pitts; 9 grandchildren; sister and brother, Sandra Sims and Roger Shannon; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Ms. Edwina G. Shannon will be held at a later date.
