Those in the Redbone district and passing through the area are asked to be on the lookout for Marty John Harris, 45, pictured in the inset above.
Harris fled from deputies on a motorcycle on Potts Pond Road Monday afternoon, subsequently wrecking his bike at the corner of Sappington and Ramah Church roads. The bike burned and ignited a small brush fire.
Harris fled into the woods and evaded capture.
Early Tuesday morning, he knocked on the door of a home on Ramah Church Rd. and demanded to use a phone. The resident declined and called authorities.
He remains on the run.
If you spot him, call 911.
Harris was due in Lamar superior court today on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude, suspended license and reckless driving. He has a long criminal history and recently fled from authorities in Jones County when they raided a location in a meth case.
Manhunt in Redbone
